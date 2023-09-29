Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Increases By 100.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.8 %

DIFTY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through, Construction Business, Real Estate Business, and Financial Business, segments. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.