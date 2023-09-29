Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Increases By 100.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.8 %
DIFTY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.