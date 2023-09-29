Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 145.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DENSO Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Get DENSO alerts:

Shares of DENSO are set to split on Monday, October 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 billion. Research analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.