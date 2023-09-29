Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases By 63.1%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 41,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,124. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

