Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Grows By 261.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 6,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,383. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

