Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Decreases By 94.8%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 498,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.