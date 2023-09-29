Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 30.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

