Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 148.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 89,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,197. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

