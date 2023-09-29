Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Rises By 492.2%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 492.2% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

