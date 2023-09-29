Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 153.0%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 35,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

