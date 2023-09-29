Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Increases By 2,925.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,184. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.