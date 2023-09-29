Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Increases By 4,236.9%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,700 shares, a growth of 4,236.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RushNet Trading Up 100.0 %
OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,905,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569,025. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
RushNet Company Profile
