Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,316. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

