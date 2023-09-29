Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Decreases By 28.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,106,400 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 22,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.5 days.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

