SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. SilverBow Resources accounts for 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,287. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $817.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.43 million. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

