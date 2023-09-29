Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.29

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.29 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.90). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Sivota Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.29. The firm has a market cap of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -238.71.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

