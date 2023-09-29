Skillcast Group plc (SKL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 on October 27th

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Skillcast Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SKL stock opened at GBX 20.89 ($0.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Skillcast Group has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.50 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20.

About Skillcast Group

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

