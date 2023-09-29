SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock remained flat at $16.86 during trading hours on Friday. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

