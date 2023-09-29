Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,942.62

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,942.62 ($35.93) and traded as low as GBX 2,720 ($33.22). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,724 ($33.26), with a volume of 323,416 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,200 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,045.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,941.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,408.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

