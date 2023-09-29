Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.67. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 24,679 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

