SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.45. 10,395,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,942. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.