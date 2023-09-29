SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. 3,754,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,922. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

