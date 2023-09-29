SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 277,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,899,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 885.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.55. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,217. The company has a market cap of $704.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.