SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

SSPPF stock remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Friday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.