St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 479 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 9,951,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456,576. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

