St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.24. 481,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $202.28 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

