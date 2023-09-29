St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 361 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.06. 2,150,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

