St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 707,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 223,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727,211. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

