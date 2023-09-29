Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.51 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.13). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.13), with a volume of 555,522 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Star Energy Group from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

About Star Energy Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.50. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of -0.05.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also

