Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 29th (BFAM, BTE, CUTR, ELS, GCI, HAS, IBM, IT, JNJ, LCUT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 29th:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.