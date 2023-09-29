StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

NYSE:TRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.57. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tejon Ranch

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,840,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,912,106.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.4% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 453,535 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,181 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,063 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

