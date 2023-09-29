StockNews.com Upgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.60. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,320 shares of company stock valued at $215,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

