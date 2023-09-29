Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $10.46 or 0.00038900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,433 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

