Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Subaru stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,654. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Subaru had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

