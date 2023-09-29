Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

