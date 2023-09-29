Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock remained flat at $368.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,802. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

