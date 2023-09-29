Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock remained flat at $368.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,802. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.91.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.