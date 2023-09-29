Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. 273,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.