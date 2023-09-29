Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 438 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 766.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 245,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

