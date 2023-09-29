Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.63. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 41,847 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.46 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,214.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $256,917.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 871,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

