S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

S&W Seed Stock Up 13.6 %

SANW stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

