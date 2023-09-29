Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.41 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 403.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.19. 10,588,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

