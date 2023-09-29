Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 16,392 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $214.20. 475,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

