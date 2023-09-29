Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.19

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.19 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.93). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 186,040 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.13 million, a PE ratio of 568.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,538.41). 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.