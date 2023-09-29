Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. 218,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 838,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $935.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.