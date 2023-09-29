TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPIE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 34,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.