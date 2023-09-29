TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 2,755,218 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

