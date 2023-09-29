TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 2,812,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

