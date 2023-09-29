TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after buying an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

