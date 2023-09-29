TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.11. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

