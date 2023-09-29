Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $361.15 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $361.15 million and $20.24 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002521 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,834,754,583,006 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,047,693,012 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

