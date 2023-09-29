Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $188.32 million and $66.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 388,026,500 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.